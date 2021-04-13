New Parliamentary buildings include six-storey property next door, executive wing

The Beehive is the traditional home of the executive wing at Parliament.

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has unveiled details of a number of new Parliamentary buildings which will be erected to house MPs and ministers.

A six-storey building will be constructed on Museum Street – right next to Parliament – and will house a multitude of offices as well as select committee rooms.

Mallard also announced a new executive wing annexe will be constructed for ministers.

The old earthquake-prone press gallery building at the far end of the Parliamentary precinct will be demolished to make way for the extra ministerial offices

A two-storey building will also be constructed for parliamentary security.

The money for the new builds has not yet been revealed but Mallard said the funding would come out of next year's Budget.

The goal is for all the new buildings to be completed and ready for use following the 2026 election.

Mallard said this has been agreed to by all political parties.

"For many years now, it has been clear that current accommodation on the parliamentary precinct is not fit for purpose and can no longer effectively support a modern, accessible Parliament."

