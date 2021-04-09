Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Power struggle: industry warns thousands of jobs at risk due to electricity prices

10 minutes to read
Industry warns that high wholesale electricty prices are putting thousands of jobs at risk

Industry warns that high wholesale electricty prices are putting thousands of jobs at risk

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

While household electricity bills in New Zealand have generally been stable in recent years, for those exposed to the wholesale energy markets there is extreme pain.

In February, the Whakatane paper mill said electricity prices

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.