Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: It's time for Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson to go

5 minutes to read
Tau Henare, Shane Te Pou and Robert Reid from First Union outside the Ports of Auckland calling for the resignation of chief executive Tony Gibson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tau Henare, Shane Te Pou and Robert Reid from First Union outside the Ports of Auckland calling for the resignation of chief executive Tony Gibson. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By: Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

Last week, I joined with former MP Tau Henare and First Union president Robert Reid to deliver a blunt message to Ports of Auckland chairman Bill Osborne: It's time for your chief executive to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.