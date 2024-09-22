The latest emergency housing figures show a policy to move whānau into social homes is working, the Government claims.
Between December 2023 and the end of August 2024, the total number of households living in emergency housing motels reduced by 57%, from 3141 households to 1365, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka said.
The reduction was partly due to a change, made in April, to prioritise children who had been in emergency housing for more than 12 weeks, he said.
“So far, thanks to Priority One, we’ve seen around 645 households move from emergency housing into social housing.
“That includes over 1311 children who no longer have to live in unsuitable dank motels.”