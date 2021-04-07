Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Is a Simon Bridges / Christopher Luxon leadership ticket on the cards?

5 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon defends his Christian faith in his maiden speech. Video / Parliament TV

Christopher Luxon defends his Christian faith in his maiden speech. Video / Parliament TV

Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

National MP Christopher Luxon's maiden speech – or rather the social media street parade he promoted it by – was instructive.

Most MPs posted a simple video of their maiden speech. Luxon put up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.