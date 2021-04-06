Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Why Judith Collins is politically a dead leader walking

5 minutes to read
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

Leader of the Opposition is the toughest job in politics. The test of a successful Opposition Leader is not outpolling the PM but ensuring their party wins the next election. To do that they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.