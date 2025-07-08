Napier man arrested after military-style guns found in children’s bedrooms

Police found five military-style semi-automatics in children's bedrooms while executing a search warrant at a Napier home. Photo / NZ Police via RNZ

By RNZ

Five military-style semi-automatics were found in children’s bedrooms by police carrying out a search warrant at the home of a firearms licence holder in Napier.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said the 42-year-old man’s home was searched after concerns were raised about his fitness to hold a firearms licence.

Keene said one of the most disturbing aspects of the arrest was finding the prohibited firearms in children’s bedrooms.

“The firearms were not locked away as required and ammunition was also accessible. Officers were concerned that vulnerable children could have access to the firearms.