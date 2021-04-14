Website of the Year

Audrey Young: Power struggle between Parliament and courts bubbling away

Attorney-General David Parker initially hoped the courts would avoid making a declaration. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

One of the biggest changes to the Bill of Rights Act in 30 years are being considered by Parliament's powerful privileges committee. Audrey Young explains why it matters.

A power struggle that has been

