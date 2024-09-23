The future of the Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre will be decided behind closed doors at a confidential Waitematā Local Board meeting. Photo / Jason Dorday.
Auckland’s Waitematā Local Board faces decisions about the Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre’s future
The facility is earthquake-prone and may require $5.3 million for structural improvements
Community members worry closure will harm local connections and wellbeing services offered by the centre
Members of Auckland’s Waitematā Local Board will be forced to weigh the needs of their community with the looming threat of seismic issues as the contentious debate over the future of the Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre in Newmarket comes to an end.
The Olympic Pool’s lease ends in November, but the conversation over renewal was paused until an Auckland Council report on the building was completed and presented to the local board in early September.
The report concluded the building was earthquake-prone and in need of significant structural improvements - for which it would have to close the facility to undertake.
It offered four options to the board. One of them was a recommendation to extend the lease until November 2026 with a temporary closure the following year for construction.
An earlier condition assessment estimated the improvements would cost $5.3 million, but the report admitted the cost of capital works could decrease by 20% or balloon by 70% after designs are completed.
Last week, the board delayed the decision over the future of the facility until today where the item will be voted on in confidentiality at a meeting before being released to the public.
However, not everyone is happy with the contents of the report.
Member Sarah Trotman appeared to include some of this in her line of questions.
“The lease agreement in 2005 required the leasee to spend $1.5 million on reviewing plant and equipment,” she said. “The staff are implying that didn’t happen.”
Board chair Genevieve Sage jumped in before Trotman could continue.
“I think it’s the confidential report that you’re talking about,” Sage said. “So perhaps that’s something that we could discuss in confidentiality as well.”
The public may not know the final outcome of the meeting until 5pm Tuesday.
