Rust said it was unclear what would happen to the site should the lease be allowed to lapse in November.

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas told the Herald he was optimistic Auckland Council and the local board would “do the right thing” and offer the pool management company a new, extended lease.

“The Olympic Pool is a very important part of the Newmarket community and plays a pivotal role in bringing people in,” Knoff-Thomas said.

“The gym, the pool and the other facilities - they are vital for our community, and we think they’ve been run very successfully for many, many years and it should continue as it is now.

“I think [it would be] a blow for Aucklanders in general [if it were to close].

Up to 7000 people visit The Olympic each week. It was the first 50m swimming pool in New Zealand, initially built as an open-air facility.

“The Olympic Pool doesn’t take any money from the council to run. It costs Auckland ratepayers $0. It is one of the best-run facilities of its type around the country - so they should be rewarded for that and given what they need, in terms of a long lease, to be able to invest in it properly,” Knoff-Thomas said.

Rust said having the certainty of a lease, particularly for a relatively long period, would buoy confidence for The Olympic Pool & Fitness Centre Limited to reinvest about a million dollars into planned improvements and refurbishments.

He said the company had been trying to negotiate a long lease so it could invest in capital works for the past five years, “and that has been sitting there with no decision for years”.

The Waitematā Local Board is waiting for advice from Auckland Council before deciding on the lease.

Rust was frustrated and anxious as he said there had been minimal communication between the board, the council and the company.

Rust said: “There seems to be some stonewalling going on as to making a decision. There are several board members who want to see some resolution of the matter.”

“But clearly there is a very big split there and a difference in thinking, so it’s a matter of trying to convince some people that this is the way to go. But they seem to be very reluctant to make any decision collectively.”

Auckland Council director Rachel Kelleher said council staff “are currently developing advice for the Waitematā Local Board. This includes providing clarity on the local board’s options, alongside financial considerations, alignment with regional aquatic objectives and leasing policies”.

