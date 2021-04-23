Website of the Year

Beehive Diaries: The bubble, coughing fits and health reform typos

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described today's travel bubble opening as an "important milestone" in New Zealand's economic recovery. Ardern thanked everyone who has come to New Zealand from Australia - "welcome".

NZ Herald

A recess week at Parliament delivered the transtasman bubble, major health reforms, a visit by an Australian Foreign Minister, and Jimmy Barnes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, not coughing in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Monday: Curse of the Podium

Coughing in public these days is almost as

