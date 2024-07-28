By Myra Barber
Tré Barber of Ngāti Kahungunu (Ngāti Kurukuru), Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu descent, was awarded the lucrative Opportunities Scholarship worth USD $25,000 for his master’s degree programme in accounting this coming academic year at the University of Utah.
“At first I thought it might’ve been a scam” admits the 26-year old, “but when I rang the university scholarship office, they confirmed I was successful, and I was blown away.”
The exclusive scholarship is awarded to one student in a master’s programme, with another scholarship awarded to two students worth $15,000 each. The performance-based scholarship is run state-wide in Utah, supporting students who have displayed high academic achievement.