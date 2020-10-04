Sitting National MP for Tukituki Lawrence Yule outlines his deep roots in the electorate in this Local Focus video.

"I know what this community needs - I know how it works," he says.

Yule reveals some gaps in his knowledge of popular culture, alongside Local Focus journalist Patrick O'Sullivan.

Yule says he has helped hundreds of people as MP and is effective in Wellington.

"I am now half-way up the party list so I am closer to having more and more say on policy."

The Tukituki electorate is primarily comprised of the Hastings District. It follows the Tūtakerī River to the Kaweka Range, south to Central Hawke's Bay and then inland where it narrowly skirts the towns of Waipukurau and Waipawa before the boundary heads to the coast at Pourerere.

Yule was elected Tukituki MP in 2017 with a majority of 2813.

Interestingly, in the quickfire questions he chooses commerce as his subject to study if he was to return to university.