Police are seeking help to find 51-year-old Jonelle, who's missing in Dunedin.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old woman missing in Dunedin.

Jonelle was last seen this morning in Brockville about 9.45am.

She was wearing a black top, black pants and black shoes.

Both the police and Jonelle’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.