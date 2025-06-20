Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Epsom home invaders say they were hired by MBI International Ponzi scheme victim

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The home burgled in October 2024 as part of a retribution plot has been previously described in sales materials as a "majestic Epsom mansion".

The home burgled in October 2024 as part of a retribution plot has been previously described in sales materials as a "majestic Epsom mansion".

Two young men who participated in a terrifying middle-of-the-night burglary inside an Epsom “mansion” said they were hired to do so as part of an ill-advised vigilante justice plot by someone who claimed to be the victim of an $8 million pyramid scheme.

Regardless of whether the homeowner had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime