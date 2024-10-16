The woman told him she was home alone at the time, speaking with her boyfriend on the phone when she heard a big “bang” which came from downstairs.

He said she heard voices and immediately told her boyfriend to call the police before ending the conversation abruptly and finding a hiding place.

The resident said she escaped the ordeal with no serious injuries.

She was very thankful to have been on the phone with her boyfriend and that the police had come quickly.

As she waited for police arrive, she feared the worst might happen, the neighbour revealed.

At one point she thought she might have been raped or murdered, he said.

The resident said it was usually a “very quiet” street but there had been another break-in on a nearby street a few weeks ago.

He was worried about the recent rise in crime and was “more alert” now.

Four men – aged 18, 20, 22 and 23 – appeared in the Auckland District Court this week on kidnapping and burglary charges. They are all due to appear back in court on November 5.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said a 16-year-old male has also been charged with kidnapping and burglary.

Earlier, police said they were called to an address on Coronation Rd in Epsom just after midnight.

“We received a concerning report that a group of men were trying to force their way into a home.

“The men allegedly forced entry and presented weapons to an occupant at the address, holding them against their will.”

The group also allegedly stole some personal items, including jewellery, he said.

“Officers rushed to the scene and disturbed the alleged offenders, who tried to flee in two vehicles.”

Police prevented one alleged offender from leaving the scene.

“All of the alleged offenders were eventually taken into custody.”

“This was a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was uninjured during the incident,” Friend said.

“Support is being provided to them, and we hope the arrests also bring them some reassurance.”

Police said they were limited in further comment as the matter was now before the courts.

