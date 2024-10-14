Friend said the group also allegedly stole some personal items, including jewellery.

“Officers rushed to the scene and disturbed the alleged offenders, who tried to flee in two vehicles.”

Police prevented one alleged offender from leaving the scene.

“All of the alleged offenders were eventually taken into custody thanks to the good work of the staff who attended, the Police Dog Unit and the Police Eagle helicopter,” Friend said.

Four men - aged 18, 20, 22 and 23 - are set to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

A 16-year-old male has also been charged with kidnapping and burglary.

“This was a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was uninjured during the incident,” Friend said.

“Support is being provided to them, and we hope the arrests also bring them some reassurance.

“Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community’s sense of safety, and we are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour.”

Police said they were limited in further comment as the matter was now before the courts.