Four men and one youth charged with burglary and kidnapping after early-morning home invasion in Epsom

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Four men and a youth have been arrested following an alleged kidnapping during a terrifying home invasion in an upmarket Auckland suburb this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend of the Auckland City Crime Squad said police were called to an address on Coronation Rd in Epsom just after midnight.

“We received a concerning report that a group of men were trying to force their way into a home,” Friend said.

“The men allegedly forced entry and presented weapons to an occupant at the address, holding them against their will.”

Friend said the group also allegedly stole some personal items, including jewellery.

“Officers rushed to the scene and disturbed the alleged offenders, who tried to flee in two vehicles.”

Police prevented one alleged offender from leaving the scene.

“All of the alleged offenders were eventually taken into custody thanks to the good work of the staff who attended, the Police Dog Unit and the Police Eagle helicopter,” Friend said.

Four men - aged 18, 20, 22 and 23 - are set to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

A 16-year-old male has also been charged with kidnapping and burglary.

“This was a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was uninjured during the incident,” Friend said.

“Support is being provided to them, and we hope the arrests also bring them some reassurance.

“Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community’s sense of safety, and we are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour.”

Police said they were limited in further comment as the matter was now before the courts.

