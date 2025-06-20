Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Colonial Knob. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking help after a woman was attacked in a “deeply concerning” incident on a popular Porirua walking trail.

Wellington Police are investigating an assault which took place on Wednesday, June 18.

Detective Sergeant Ben Evans said the incident occurred around halfway up the stairs of the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walking track about 3.30pm.

“This is a deeply concerning incident, and police are offering support to the victim, who is understandably shaken,” Evans said.