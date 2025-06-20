Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cook Island Prime Minister criticises NZ aid pause as ‘patronising’

RNZ
4 mins to read

Prime Minister Mark Brown criticised the pause of $18.2 million in development assistance by Winston Peters, calling it "patronising" and "inconsistent with modern partnership". Photo / Sprep, Cook Islands Government

Prime Minister Mark Brown criticised the pause of $18.2 million in development assistance by Winston Peters, calling it "patronising" and "inconsistent with modern partnership". Photo / Sprep, Cook Islands Government

By Caleb Fotheringham of RNZ

Pausing nearly $20 million in development assistance is “patronising” and “inconsistent with modern partnership”, Prime Minister Mark Brown has told the Cook Islands Parliament.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has paused $18.2 million in development assistance to the Cook Islands,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand