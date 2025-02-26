But ahead of that meeting, Luxon addressed the Asean summit where he sounded a warning about tensions in the Asia Pacific region.

“It has become starkly apparent that we are in a world where rules are being subsumed by power as the key determinant in advancing states’ interests,” Luxon told the room of delegates and diplomats.

“The risks for New Zealand are as real as they are for many countries here in Southeast Asia.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Hanoi, February 25, 2025 leading a trade mission to Vietnam. Photo / supplied

Although not naming names, the Prime Minister said the Asia/Pacific area was a “hot-spot for geo-political tension” with “military expansion and modernisation occurring at a scale not seen in this region for more than half a century”.

It comes as tensions between New Zealand and China continue to remain front of mind – as three Chinese warships move through the Tasman Sea close to Australia.

The situation is being monitored by the Defence Force and comes as Foreign Minister Winston Peters arrived in Beijing yesterday to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

And that pressure is being directed at Luxon too.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Luxon must prioritise a trip to China as soon as possible.

“We’re almost half our way through the parliamentary term and he (Luxon) hasn’t visited China and they are our largest trading partner and I think it’s time that he did,” he told RNZ.

It’s understood Luxon’s planning a trip to China later this year.

Luxon did not mention China in his speech, but did say that as militaries modernise, “we need a constant commitment to transparency”.

“By providing plausible reassurance about the purpose of military modernisation projects, confidence will grow, creating a collective sense of security.”

Luxon’s comments at Asean come as the Government prepares to unveil a significant refresh to the Defence Capability plan.

He provided some details about that plan during his speech.

“My Government is assessing our defence capability needs right now, with a view to ensuring our Defence Force is modern, capable and fit for purpose – both for the situations it faces today and those it will face in the future.”