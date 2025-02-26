Luxon aims to secure an upgraded trade agreement with Vietnam and strengthen diplomatic relations.
Luxon emphasised the need for transparency in military modernisation and detailed plans for defence capability.
The Prime Minister has delivered a bleak assessment of New Zealand’s position in the Asia Pacific region, telling the Asean summit in Vietnam New Zealand is “clear-eyed that the risk of conflict in our wider region has risen”.
Christopher Luxon touched down in Hanoi last night, with the goal of securing an upgraded trade agreement with the Vietnamese Government.
He’s meeting with its leadership tonight – including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.
After the meeting, it’s expected the pair will sign a new partnership agreement which will upgrade the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
But ahead of that meeting, Luxon addressed the Asean summit where he sounded a warning about tensions in the Asia Pacific region.
“It has become starkly apparent that we are in a world where rules are being subsumed by power as the key determinant in advancing states’ interests,” Luxon told the room of delegates and diplomats.
“The risks for New Zealand are as real as they are for many countries here in Southeast Asia.”
Although not naming names, the Prime Minister said the Asia/Pacific area was a “hot-spot for geo-political tension” with “military expansion and modernisation occurring at a scale not seen in this region for more than half a century”.
“My Government is assessing our defence capability needs right now, with a view to ensuring our Defence Force is modern, capable and fit for purpose – both for the situations it faces today and those it will face in the future.”