Jono and Ben brew up a tea-fuelled adventure in Sri Lanka

From strong and black to light and bright, it’s no secret that Kiwis love a good cuppa – a cup of tea brings us together. To celebrate the humble brew, The Hits Breakfast’s Jono and Ben teamed up with show sponsor Dilmah to experience five days of tea tourism in Sri Lanka, the world’s fourth-largest tea producer and a rising star on the global travel scene.

“It was a truly surreal experience – like we were in a movie,” said Jono. “The picturesque wildlife, the history, the kindness of the people, the copious cups of tea. We were treated like princes and fed like they were trying to fatten us up to feed us to the leopards.”

“It’s one of the most breathtaking places I’ve ever been,” said Ben. “From golden beaches to lush green hills, ancient temples to tuk-tuks dodging cows, every corner was chaos and beauty in perfect balance.”

Sri Lanka welcomed over 2 million visitors in 2024, marking a 38% increase from the previous year. David Pine, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, said his office is working with the local tourism industry to increase New Zealand arrivals to 50,000 per year. “More and more Kiwis are discovering what a fantastic place Sri Lanka is to visit… the trend is moving in the right direction,” he said.

The country’s central highlands provide the perfect environment for growing high-quality tea, which is why Sri Lanka – once known as Ceylon – is famous for producing some of the world’s finest tea. From Kiwi favourites like English Breakfast from the Dimbula Valley to the refined Earl Grey with Ceylon Tea from Ratnapura, Sri Lankan tea is renowned for its exceptional quality.

If you love tea the way Jono and Ben do, a trip to Sri Lanka should definitely be on your bucket list – keep reading their tea-riffic travel diary to find out how you could win your very own luxury trip for two to Sri Lanka.

All About Tea with Dilmah

On their first day, Jono and Ben were introduced to the world of tea at Dilmah’s Head Office by CEO & Chairman, Dilhan Fernando and his son, Amrit. The company was founded by Dilhan’s father, Merrill J. Fernando, who famously set out to “make the world a better Tea” – and became renowned for bringing hand-picked, single source Ceylon tea to the world. His philosophy that ‘business is a matter of human service’ has been passed down to the second and now third generation in the family.

Competition winners will also enjoy this exclusive experience – unavailable to regular tourists – which comes highly recommended by Jono and Ben.

“Learning how Dilmah perfects its tea blends was incredible,” said Jono. “They have a team of tasters who sample over 200 blends daily to ensure perfect flavour, aroma, and colour. It takes 20 years to qualify – and 20,000 emergency bathroom breaks!”

Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home

The Elephant Transit Home at Udawalawe National Park is a successful rescue and rehabilitation programme which cares for orphaned elephant calves before releasing them into the wild.

“We saw firsthand the incredible work they do rehabilitating elephants that have been injured or orphaned. The elephants aren’t fenced in, they live wild and only return for feedings,” said Ben.

The elephant rescue is funded by the MJF Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dilmah, which gives 15% of pre-tax profits to social and environmental causes across Sri Lanka. Its community initiatives include schools, a culinary training centre, a centre for children with cerebral palsy, and a butterfly garden dedicated to environmental conservation.

“Learning about how much Dilmah gives back to the Sri Lankan people was genuinely inspiring,” said Ben. “If only Jono cared that much about me.”

Wild Coast Tented Lodge, Yala National Park

Where the jungle meets the Indian Ocean, the Wild Coast Tented Lodge offers an accommodation experience like no other. Its 28 luxury cocoons are nestled within the Yala National Park, with sunset game drives, walking safaris and oceanside dining among its attractions.

“It’s completely unfenced, deep in the wilderness, and you literally fall asleep surrounded by the cast of The Lion King,” said Jono. “The guides were legends – calm, knowledgeable, and completely unfazed by the fact we were sleeping in a 5-star hotel in the middle of the jungle with better Wi-Fi than our Auckland office.”

“The moment we checked in, an elephant casually strolled past our room,” added Ben. “Later that day, we went on safari and saw incredible wildlife like monkeys, buffalo, crocs and a leopard. To be fair, I was a little anxious about waking up in bed next to a cobra, but it couldn’t have felt safer, even when we crossed paths with a scorpion on the way to dinner.”

The lodge is part of Resplendent Ceylon, a collection of luxury boutique hotels founded by the second-generation owner of Dilmah and Merrill’s son, Malik Fernando.

Ceylon Tea Trails

Also under the Resplendent Ceylon umbrella are Ceylon Tea Trail’s five historic tea-planters’ bungalows, set in the UNESCO World Heritage Central Highlands. Surrounded by rolling tea fields and the Great Western mountains, the heritage-style bungalows are scattered across 2000 hectares, each boasting luxurious quarters, swimming pools, and jacuzzis. Jono and Ben recommend lakeside Dunkeld, the closest bungalow to the Dunkeld Tea Factory. Think panoramic views and a curved infinity pool.

“We stayed at a historic estate along the trails, where our charming butler, Janaka, ignored our protests and served us nine restaurant-quality meals a day,” said Ben. “Jono wanted to take him home, but Janaka’s family had other ideas.”

The Tea Experience

Ceylon Tea Trails offer a guided tour of the Dunkeld Tea Factory for a masterclass in all things tea. It’s a chance to luxuriously soak up the history of Ceylon, from its colonial past to the manufacturing process and beyond.

“Seeing how much care and passion Dilmah puts into their tea really makes you understand why it stands above the rest,” said Ben. “The leaves are hand-picked, not shredded by machines, and they’re processed immediately at one of the many manufacturing plants along the trail. It’s craft, not mass production.”

How to get there

Fly to Sri Lanka with Singapore Airlines, offering daily departures from Auckland and Christchurch via Singapore through the award-winning Changi Airport. Sit back and relax on board with curated meals, the latest in-flight entertainment, and world-class service throughout your journey. Whether you’re travelling to explore Sri Lanka’s golden beaches, rich cultural heritage, or the tea-filled highlands, Singapore Airlines ensures you arrive refreshed and ready to experience the best of this captivating island.

The Hits Breakfast with Jono, Ben & Megan are giving away two luxury trips for two to Sri Lanka, thanks to Resplendent Ceylon and Singapore Airlines. To win, grab Dilmah’s specially marked packs with Jono and Ben on them and find one of two Golden Teabag Tickets, hidden by Jono and Ben to win. Dilmah also has another three trips for two up for grabs, buy a box of specially marked tea, enter the unique code to win. For more information and competition T&Cs, head to thehits.co.nz.

Listen to The Hits Breakfast with Jono, Ben and Megan weekdays from 6-9am. Find your frequency or listen on iHeart radio here: thehits.co.nz