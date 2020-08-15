A person infected with Covid-19 has attended a South Auckland school, parents have been told.

Ōtāhuhu Primary School announced the news on social media today, saying some staff and students might need to be tested for the virus and stay in self isolation.

"Anyone who has been near this person will be contacted as a 'close contact' this afternoon (Saturday, 15 August)," parents were told.

"If your child wasn't in the classroom at the same time, you won't be contacted - your child doesn't need to be tested and be in self-isolation. If we contact you we will let you know what the next steps are."

It is unclear whether the person was a staff member or child, and it is unclear if this case has already been included in Ministry of Health Covid figures.

The school was working closely with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, our Board of Trustees, staff and school community, it said.

Seven new cases of Covid-19 were announced today, all in the community.

Six of those cases were linked to the Auckland cluster and one case was being investigated, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

That is in addition to the case being investigated yesterday. Bloomfield was confident both cases were linked to the cluster.

There are 56 active cases in New Zealand, of which 37 are in the community.

New Zealand will maintain its current lockdown settings for 12 more days. That would mean the current settings will be in place for 14 days - or one full incubation period. Video / Chris Tarpey

An engineering student who studied at Manukau Institute of Technology in South Auckland and a pupil at Glamorgan School in Torbay have also tested positive for the virus.

A Mt Albert Grammar student has also tested positive but is doing well in recovery, the school's principal says.

Headmaster Pat Drumm told the Herald the response from the wider MAGS whānau had been "overwhelming".

"The school is offering full support to the affected student and their family, and I'm pleased to communicate that they are currently doing very well."

Drumm has told parents in the school's weekly newsletter that "expert medical advice has reinforced the fact that the actual health risk to our MAGS people is low" despite the student testing positive on Wednesday night.

Mt Albert Primary School in Auckland has also closed as a precaution because a student there lived at a house where a number of people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mt Albert Grammar headmaster Pat Drumm says his student with Covid-19 is "doing very well". Photo / Dean Purcell

A further two schools in Māngere East have confirmed cases of the virus.

A University of Auckland student has also tested positive for Covid-19, staff and students have been told.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said the risk to staff and other students was believed to be low as the student hadn't been on campus since the end of July and doesn't live in student accommodation.

Freshwater said the university had detailed contingency plans in place to respond to different situations that might arise as a result of Covid-19.

"Safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance and we will be closely following the guidance of the Ministries of Health and Education," she said.

Ōtāhuhu Primary School has been contacted for comment.