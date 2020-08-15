Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield will this afternoon outline details of a "handful" of new Covid-19 cases, all likely linked to the Auckland cluster.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins told the Nation this morning additional cases would be announced this afternoon.

"There are a handful of new cases that have been identified," he told the programme.

"They do all appear to be in Auckland, they do all appear to be likely related to the cluster we are dealing with."

Officials, he said, had been working through details of the cases this morning.

This comes as Auckland University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater this morning confirmed a student at the University of Auckland had tested positive for Covid-19.

Asked about the case, Hipkins said there would be people in the community who know about cases before the 1pm briefing.

But he said the press conferences were "the authoritative message" on new Covid-19 cases.

There were 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday and one probable.

Last night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would remain in level 3 lockdown for an additional 12 days.

The plan is still to eliminate the virus and Ardern says she is confident the new measures will help with that goal.

She revealed the new outbreak was a strain of Covid-19 not seen in New Zealand before.

Officials are still searching for the origins of the case.

Hipkins said this morning there was no "clear link" the new outbreak was linked to managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

But what is now known is the new strain is "most likely to have originated in Australia or the UK".

"But at this point, we still don't know how this cluster came into contact with Covid-19 in the first place."

He said police had secured the Americold cool store in Auckland's Mt Wellington so there was no contamination when it came to testing.

Officials are investigating whether the virus came arrived on cargo through New Zealand's ports.

