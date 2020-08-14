Key Points:
Mt Albert Grammar School headmaster Pat Drumm says the school's student who tested positive for Covid-19 is "doing very well". Drumm has told parents in the school's weekly newsletter tonight that "expert medical advice has reinforced the fact that the actual health risk to our MAGS people is low" despite the student testing positive on Wednesday night.
"The response and support from the wider MAGS whanau has been overwhelming," he said. "The school is offering full support to the affected student and their family, and I'm pleased to communicate that they are currently doing very well. "We are also keeping in mind the almost 100 'close contacts' (staff and students), who have been notified personally and are in the self-isolating period."
Covid-19 cases have now been confirmed at Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou I Puaseisei Preschool, both in Māngere, at Glamorgan School in Torbay and at Manukau Institute of Technology, as well as at Mt Albert Grammar. A suspected case was also reported at Mt Albert Primary School but this was later found to be negative. Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also listed a case at Pakuranga College today, but that turned out to be a mistake.