On July 8 2010 Feilding farmer Scott Guy was found dead in the driveway of his own property.

He had been shot twice as he headed out to work on the farm, while his pregnant wife and young son slept soundly in the house.

The murder was shocking - it was cold and cruel - but when Guy's brother-in-law Ewen Macdonald was charged with gunning him down, it became a case that gripped the country.

Over the next few months and during the high profile murder trial, a tale of jealousy, rivalry, nighttime arson and covert offending emerged.

Macdonald was eventually found not guilty of the murder - a jury deciding the Crown case against him simply was not strong enough to prove the charge - but he was sent to jail on a raft of other crimes against Guy and his wife Kylee.

In episode eight of Herald podcast A Moment in Crime, we look back at the murder of Scott Grahame Guy and the heartbreaking aftermath.

The episode comes follows an anniversary feature by Herald senior journalist Carolyne Meng-Yee, who has been covering the case for much of the past decade.

Meng-Yee spoke extensively to Guy's parents Bryan and Jo, and gives a deep insight into how the family have coped and attempted to heal after the loss of their son, brother, husband and father.

Advertisement

Guy was born and raised in Feilding and had farming in his blood.

After he finished school he worked on a number of rural properties in the Manawatū area and Australia before he settled on the family farm.

He met and married Kylee and they had their first child, Hunter, in 2008.

Kylee was pregnant with their second son when Guy died.

Drover was born in September 2010.

READ MORE:

• A Moment In Crime podcast: the Crewe murders, New Zealand's most infamous cold case

• A Moment In Crime podcast: Baby Kahu, the kidnapping that shook the nation

• A Moment In Crime podcast: Two weddings and a murder - the case of Auckland man Blazej Kot

• A Moment In Crime: House of Horrors - the macabre crimes of Jason Somerville

• A Moment In Crime: Herald true crime podcast now available in podcast apps

• A Moment In Crime: The disappearance and death of Aisling Symes revisited in Herald podcast

• A Moment In Crime: Operation Net - the murder of Kayo Matsuzawa

• House of Horrors transcript - a lurid tale of death and sex



Guy was shot twice - in the throat and face - as he opened the gated at the end of his driveway.

It's believed the gunman closed the gates - they were normally left open - and pulled the trigger as the 31-year-old father of two climbed out of his ute to open them.

Advertisement

Guy's body lay unnoticed on the ground for more than two hours.

Scott Guy (second from left) and his siblings Callum, Nikki and Anna. Photo / supplied

Macdonald, a pall-bearer at Guy's funeral, was charged with his murder in April 2011.

The police investigation revealed Macdonald and Callum Boe, a teenager who had worked on the Guy farm, had become close friends.

They enjoyed hunting and tramping together and went on secret night "missions".

At first the missions were innocent enough but, when Boe was in his late teens - a decade younger than Macdonald, they became more sinister.

Offences included poaching, arson, and vandalising property belonging to Scott and Kylee Guy.

They also dumped milk from a tanker and slaughtered 19 calves with hammer-blows to their heads.

Macdonald was denied parole four times before it was granted in 2015 with strict conditions.

The Herald looked back at the Guy's murder to mark the decade anniversary of his death.

Episode eight of A Moment In Crime delves further into the murder and the shocking twist that came when Guy's brother-in-law was charged with his murder.

The episode is available on the Herald website today - and you can listen on iHeartRadio , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts and Spotify .

Bryan and Jo Guy a decade after their son's murder. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Moment In Crime is written and hosted by Anna Leask, senior crime reporter for the Herald. The podcast is produced by Chris Tarpey.

Leask has been covering crime and justice for the Herald for more than a decade and has reported on most of the major incidents and events over that time.



"Each month I'll take you inside some of our most infamous incidents, notorious offenders and behind the scenes of high profile trials and events to show you what's really happening in your backyard," she said.



"Heroes and villains battle for justice to be done, and it seems no matter how horrifying the story, we always want to know more.



"If you want to know more about the cases that have shocked and shaped our nation - from murders and massacres to violent villains and the utterly unbelievable - join me for A Moment In Crime."



In our first episode, we looked back at the Christchurch terror attack - what unfolded on March 15 and how it changed New Zealand.



CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF A MOMENT IN CRIME

The podcast has also delved into the death of West Auckland toddler Aisling Symes, the cold case murder of Kayo Matsuzawa and double killer Jason Somerville, infamous for the Christchurch House of Horrors.

In 2017, Leask wrote and hosted Chasing Ghosts - a six-part podcast series on the Amber-Lee Cruickshank case.

The South Island toddler disappeared almost 27 years ago from a small town on the shore of Lake Wakatipu.

READ MORE AND LISTEN TO CHASING GHOSTS HERE

Despite exhaustive and repeated searches, there has never been any sign of the little girl.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Amber-Lee's disappearance, Leask investigated the famous cold case in a bid to generate some answers for the toddler's family.

It was the Herald's first true-crime podcast.

To subscribe to A Moment In Crime visit iHeartRadio , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts and Spotify .

We want to hear from you

If there's a case you want us to consider covering, email anna.leask@nzme.co.nz or visit Anna Leask - Journalist on Facebook.