VIRUS LATEST

* New Zealand has 589 cases of coronavirus - after 76 new cases reported - and one death

* The US and Europe are now the epicentre of the virus - in the US, one expert has predicted up to 200,000 deaths

* What will New Zealand look like in a post-lockdown world?

* Extraordinary Air NZ email reveals extent of virus crisis on airline

* Latest developments and essential information



The Government is enlisting Kiwis to be its spies and pass on any proof of supermarkets price-gouging, or to nark on their neighbours for breaking the lockdown rules.

A direct email address has been set up for people to send through pictures of receipts or items with questionably high price tags.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said officials were in daily contact with the two supermarket chains and had been assured they were working.

"If retailers are taking advantage of their duopoly in the market and are taking advantage of people who are going out in good faith to buy their everyday needs, then we will act on that. That is illegal."

The developments come as the number of coronavirus cases reacghes almost 740,000 globally, with more than 35,000 deaths. The US and Europe are now the epicentre of the outbreak, which began in mainland China in late December 2019.

Ardern called on Kiwis to send reports directly to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment with a new direct email [pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz] if they saw something which concerned them.

It is not illegal for businesses to increase their prices but a company has to give a good reason for the hike or it could be in breach of the Fair Trading Act which prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct.

Many of the recent examples were blamed on error or seasonal fluctuations, Ardern said.

"But during a period in which there is less competition in the food retail sector and increased demand, it is more important than ever that prices are fair and reasonable."

She was also concerned about supermarket specials being canned as New Zealand's usual exporters would likely offer discounted products and those deals should be passed on.

On Tuesday the Government will release the sets of modelling on the spread of Covid-19 that it has based many of its decisions on, including the decision to go into lockdown.

That is expected to be released on Tuesday morning, ahead of the first meeting of the new Pandemic Response committee, chaired by National Party leader Simon Bridges. That Committee of 11 MPs will hear from Covid-19 response team head John Ombler and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield first.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said the new system allowed Kiwis to make complaints and streamlined the reports.

"It's quite difficult to have sets of eyes and ears in terms of officials keeping an eye on those kinds of things."

Ardern will also today make a decision about supermarkets being open over Easter weekend but warned the sector had expressed the need for closures to re-stock.

And Kiwis can now buy other essential goods like heaters, whiteware and computers online during the lockdown period but only if the stores can ensure delivery is contactless end-to-end.

Meanwhile, a police website to report breaches of the lockdown rules received about 4200 reports in 24 hours - at one point crashing the site.

"It shows how determined Kiwis are to determine that everyone complies with it," Commissioner Mike Bush said.

Yesterday, there were 76 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 589, and there are 12 people in hospital with the infection with two in intensive care units.

Sixty-three people had recovered.

There are also nine different clusters of cases, including one with 23 cases infected at a Matamata bar on St Patrick's Day, and 47 cases at Marist College in Auckland.

Focus: An urgent testing station has been setup in Matamata as cases spike in the small town. Video / Alan Gibson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the clusters highlighted why the lockdown was essential and proved how easily the virus could spread.

It was for this reason, people weren't able to have weddings, conferences, funerals or tangi even if the group involved were all in the same bubble.

"I know how hard it is, what we are asking people to do. But [a tangi] is the exact sort of place we can see this virus spread.

"And the last thing I want is grief, on grief."

Online order a real problem

With a broken leg in a cast, Wayne Stevens could hardly trundle around a supermarket to get food for himself and three children.

But the Wellington volunteer paramedic found it impossible to get an online delivery slot at any of his local supermarkets.

Stevens said he eventually managed to find a New World with wheelchair access and then, because he's a healthcare worker, was allowed to skip the queue.

Wayne Stevens couldn't get a slot to get groceries bought online delivered. Photo / Supplied

"To me, I'm all right but there's going to be a lot of people who are not.

"The frontline supermarket staff are doing a great job, but the companies themselves aren't set up for this.

"They need to bring in some people who can manage this situation - it's a real mess."

Stevens said he was particularly concerned about people more vulnerable than him, especially those with severely compromised immune systems like cancer patients.

As a paramedic, he knew how vulnerable someone could be.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Stevens had registered as a "priority assistance" customer with Countdown but said it didn't help him get an online order slot.

"They've got to really find a way to make sure these people can be fed. I don't think at the moment they've really thought it through."

Countdown said it was reviewing its processes daily, and Foodstuffs did not respond by deadline.



And Ardern said yesterday supermarkets were "working hard" to get mechanisms in place to prioritise vulnerable people.