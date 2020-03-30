Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, seven days after it was reported he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne went into isolation last week with "mild" symptoms of the disease.

On Monday, his spokesman said: "Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation".

The seven day quarantine period is in line with government guidelines and he will now be able to resume exercise.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is in isolation as well although she has previously tested negative for the disease. Her self-isolation is expected to last until the end of the week.

Prince Charles will resume meetings and take exercise now that his isolation is over.

On Sunday, it emerged that one of the Queen's footmen has tested positive for coronavirus, sparking further fears for the monarch's health.

The Queen, 93, is in good health according to Buckingham Palace and is staying in Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, 98.

The Queen had her weekly conference with Boris Johnson by phone. Photo / Buckingham Palace

Prince Charles last saw his mother on March 12 - the day after doctor's believe he became infectious.

Coronavirus has hit the halls of power in Britain with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his adviser Dominic Cummings, Health Minister Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty isolating after displaying symptoms of the disease.



