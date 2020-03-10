A person is fighting for their life after a workplace accident at an Auckland CBD supermarket.

Emergency services rushed to the accident at Countdown Auckland City, on Quay St, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and one manager attended.

"One person in a critical condition has been taken to Auckland City Hospital."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Carrin Larkin said two appliances were at the site.

Police attended the accident to assist Fenz and St John Ambulance, a spokeswoman confirmed.

WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.


