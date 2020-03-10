A person has died in a workplace incident at a quarry in Drury, South Auckland.

Emergency teams were called to a serious incident in which a truck is believed to have crashed up to 100 metres down a bank at the Stevensons Aggregate site.

Police received the call about 12.45pm today.

Stevenson Aggregate owns and operates the quarry at Drury.

WorkSafe will be notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement

St John confirmed they were called to the incident, sending one ambulance and one rapid response team.

Stevenson Aggregate owns and operates the quarry at Drury, which services the Auckland and Waikato regions. The site produces more than three million tonnes of aggregate annually.

The company's website says it has been in the business for more than 60 years, "including bulk earthworks, overburden stripping, mineral extraction and processing and distribution".