Labour followed National with $1,627,713.92 in donations. Retired High Court judge Robert Smellie, a known Labour donor, provided $45,000, the largest single donation. Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is listed as donating $11,000.
The party’s MPs also each donated thousands of dollars. Leader Chris Hipkins donated the most at more than $12,000.
The Green Party received $1,588,680.02, with a $100,000 donation from Nelson’s Michael Lookman and thousands from MPs.
Act isn’t far behind on $1,463,445.22. That includes a $100,000 donation from Nicholas Mowbray, a founder of the toy company Zuru.
Only one of its MPs, Karen Chhour, is identified as donating more than $5000 (others may have donated below this threshold). Former leader Don Brash donated nearly $7000.
New Zealand First got $758,773.91 in donations as well as a $119,000 loan from Dot Jones, the partner of minister Shane Jones and a party board member.
The loan is noted with a repayment date of December 20 this year.
NZ First’s largest donation of $84,680 came from Melrose Private Capital. Its website describes it as an “investment vehicle for Wayne and Rosemary Coffey of Wellington”. Some of its MPs also donated.
The Opportunities Party got nearly $83,000, while Te Pāti Māori received almost $54,000.
