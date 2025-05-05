The latest party donation returns have been released. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

5 May, 2025 03:54 AM

The National Party received nearly $5 million in party donations in 2024, more than triple the amount the Labour Party received.

The Electoral Commission has released a breakdown of donations political parties reported in the 2024 calendar year, as well as any loans parties received.

Political parties must make annual returns, including identifying anyone who donated more than $5000 during the year.

National topped the 2024 list, receiving $4,889,538.20 in party donations overall.

The largest donor to the party was the late Nelson philanthropist John Wares, who died in March of this year.