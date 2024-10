Emergency services are responding to a workplace accident in the Tasman district. Photo / Google

A man is being taken to Nelson hospital following a workplace incident in the Tasman Region.

The worker's hand was trapped in machinery near Tapawera.

He's suffering from moderate injuries and is being transported by ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded to the call out but by the time they arrived the man was already free.