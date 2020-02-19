Warning: graphic content.

The defence of a West Auckland man accused of murdering his mother say he fatally strangled her, while a pathologist says it is more likely in she died when bludgeoned by a hammer.

Martin Marinovich denies murdering his mum, Noeleen Ann Marinovich, who died on February 7 last year.

Shortly after midnight, he made a 111 call at the Sturges Rd train station, admitting he attacked her.

The Crown alleges Martin Marinovich snapped, tried to strangle his mother and hit her with a hammer at least 12 times in the lounge of their Oratia house.

This morning, Dr Charles Glenn, a forensic pathologist at ADHB, told the court the blows to the head she suffered were universally fatal and that pressure on her neck could have been a contributing factor to her death.

The listed cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Mark Ryan proposed the defence position that Martin Marinovich had strangled his mother to death.

"You can't exclude manual strangulation as the cause of death can you?"

"It's a potential cause of death," Glenn answered.

However, the forensic pathologist further told the court it was his opinion the impact to the head was the more likely cause of death.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey questioned whether an attacker strangling an unresponsive person would realise the moment a victim died.

Lack of response to pain was an indication, Glenn said.

"That doesn't mean someone is dead without checking a pulse or respiration."

Ryan also queried the timing of the circular bruises on the victim's forearms, including the possibility they were caused by a fall she had earlier suffered in hospital.

"I have never seen that happen. It's possible," Glenn said.

"I have seen a lot of fall injuries and haven't seen anything like that."

Yesterday, the victim's friend of nearly 40 years, Janet Daniel, told the court Martin Marinovich was agitated when she saw him at his mother's hospital bedside on February 4.

She had never seen him like that before and he told Daniel he could no longer cope.

"And I said to him: 'Don't take her home. Leave her at the hospital'," she said.

Daniel told the court Martin Marinovich was ordinarily gentle and non-violent.

"They got along very well. They had a few words sometimes, everybody does."

Martin Marinovich had looked after his mother since he was 9 years old but the past few years had been particularly difficult as she would often collapse and had become incontinent, Daniel said.

"Martin would have to physically pick her up off the floor.

"He never went out much at all because she couldn't be left."

She had last visited the pair before Christmas 2018 and was surprised by how grubby the once-spotless house had become.

Earlier, detective Anna Faber had also described the state of that same small home when examined by police following Noeleen Marinovich's death.

Fager, the officer in charge of the scene, said surfaces were covered in a layer of dust of up to 5mm and cobwebs hung on the light fixtures.

She said the victim's bedroom was cluttered, with clothes piled on top of clothes in a mix of dirty, clean, old and new – some still had tags on.