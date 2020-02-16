A man accused of killing his mother "just snapped" and hit her at least twelve times with a hammer, says a Crown prosecutor.

Martin Joseph Matthew Marinovich is charged with murdering Noeleen Ann Marinovich, who died on February 7 last year.

He denies the charge and is on jury trial at the High Court at Auckland which is presided over by Justice Tracey Walker.

In the Crown opening address today, prosecutor Elena Mok said the defendant had called 111 in the early hours on February 8, upset and distressed.

Down the phone he relayed: "I got so angry I just snapped," Mok said.

Marinovich then said he tried to strangle her and hit her in the head with a hammer, Mok added.

The crowns alleges Martin Marinovich murdered his mother after likely arguing with her in the cramped and dirty Oratia home they shared.

"Ms Marinovich would rely a great deal on her son," Mok said.

That was because about a week before her death she was admitted to hospital after collapsing in her house, she said.

While there she called her son often.

Martin Marinovich was not socially outgoing and kept to himself in his room, Mok said.

It appeared he had few if any friends, she said.

"It is plain the defendant was isolated and under a great deal of strain in the lead-up to that night."

The argument was the final straw, she said.

Defence lawyer Shane Tait told the jury it was accepted that it happened at the hands of the defendant.

But the jury needed to focus on whether the cause of death was strangulation or the blow of the hammer, he said.

The jury also needed to focus on the idea of murderous intent and whether the defendant suffered any mental illnesses, he said.

The trial is set down for two weeks.