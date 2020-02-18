The man accused of murdering his own mother in West Auckland had been looking after her since he was a boy but couldn't cope any more days before her death, a court has heard.

Martin Joseph Matthew Marinovich denies murdering Noeleen Ann Marinovich, who died on February 7 last year.

He is on trial before a jury in the High Court at Auckland, which is presided over by Justice Tracey Walker.

The Crown alleges Martin Marinovich snapped, tried to strangle his mother and hit her with a hammer at least 12 times.

Today, the victim's friend of nearly 40 years, Janet Daniel, told the court Martin Marinovich was agitated when she saw him at his mother's hospital bedside on February 4 last year.

"He was twitching, twitching. And he jumped from one foot to the other."

He told Daniel he could no longer cope.

"And I said to him don't take her home. Leave her at the hospital," she said.

Daniel told the court Martin Marinovich was ordinarily gentle and non-violent.

"They got along very well. They had a few words sometimes, everybody does."

She said he had been looking after his mother "since he was 9 years old."

The past few years had been really hard for him because she had become incontinent and would often collapse in the house.

"Martin would have to physically pick her up off the floor," she said.

"She couldn't stand to do the cooking.

"He never went out much at all because she couldn't be left."

Martin Marinovich was often up throughout the night to help his mother, she said.

"He didn't get any sleep."

When she had last visited their Oratia home before Christmas 2018 she was surprised by how grubby it was.

It had once been kept spotless, the court heard.

"That was her pride and joy, that little house," Daniel said.

"She had lived there as long as it had been built."

Earlier today a detective described the small home the pair shared on Carter Rd.

Detective Anna Fager, the officer in charge of the scene, said surfaces were covered in a layer of dust of up to 5mm, and cobwebs hung on the light fixtures.

Fager said the victim's bedroom was cluttered, with clothes piled on top of clothes in a mix of dirty, clean, old and new – some still had tags on.

In the kitchen cereal boxes were on the chairs, grease was splattered behind the stove and mould was around the window frames.

Several cards that were in dining room marked special occasions like mother's day and birthdays.

"Both from Martin to his mum and vice versa," Fager said.