The Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges today against four people in relation to donations paid into a National Party electorate bank account.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on 25 February.

The SFO will not make any further comment until any name suppression issues have been dealt with.

National leader Simon Bridges, who has not been charged, has denied any wrongdoing over how the party has handled donations. Photo / Paul Taylor

In March last year, police referred MP Jami-Lee Ross' complaint about National's election donations to the Serious Fraud Office.

Advertisement

Ross, who was kicked out of the National Party last year, lodged a complaint with police in October.

At the time he went to the police he claimed National leader Simon Bridges was "corrupt politician with no moral compass".

He claimed Bridges had asked him to collect a $100,000 donation from businessman Yikun Zhang which was then split into smaller amounts to hide it.

This is a breach of the electoral law.

Bridges has denied any wrongdoing over how the party has handled donations.

In March statement, the police said: "Police have referred to the Serious Fraud Office a complaint received in October last year in relation to the disclosure of political donations under the Electoral Act."

"The complaint has been referred to the SFO as they hold the appropriate mandate to look further into matters raised by the investigation to date."

The Serious Fraud Office investigates serious or complex fraud.

It prioritises cases where those allegedly involved are in important positions of trust, or where there are allegations of bribery and corruption.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• 'Bring it on': National leader Simon Bridges' blunt challenge

• National Leader Simon Bridges: Govt 'copied' his plans for infrastructure spending

• National Leader Simon Bridges has teased a major election promise he will unveil this year

• National Leader Simon Bridges is promising his party will be the 'party of infrastructure'

In a statement, the National Party said neither leader Simon Bridges or the party itself

have been charged following the SFO probe.



"I have always maintained. As I have always said the allegations against both myself and the Party were baseless and false," Bridges says.



"This was always just a vendetta by a disgruntled former MP."



"I have always been confident in the way the Party receives and declares donations," said General Manager Greg Hamilton.



"We are happy to put this matter behind us and will not be making any other comment."