A search has resumed this morning for a man who went missing at a swimming hole in Karekare.

Search and Rescue and a dive squad were leading the search near the West Coast beach in Auckland.

Police were called at 3.35pm yesterday after the man failed to resurface at the swimming hole.

As of Friday, there had been nine drownings in New Zealand this year, Water Safety New Zealand data showed.

That was slightly fewer than the same time last year.

Since Friday, there have been three further reported drownings.

Solomone Tuitalau, from Christchurch, died in the Hokitika River on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was preparing to jump at a popular swimming spot at the Hokitika gorge when he fell from rocks and then disappeared. His body was found on Sunday.

A person went missing, presumed drowned, in the Whanganui River on Sunday. And a diver drowned after failing to resurface near Whangārei yesterday.