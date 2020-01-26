Police, ambulance and a helicopter crew are searching for a swimmer missing in the Whanganui River, near Upokongaro.

Emergency services were called to the site, north of Whanganui, at around 1.20pm following reports the person had failed to surface.

Police Search & Rescue along with Coastguard are working to locate the person, police said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the service was notified of a "water incident" at the river, close to Papaiti Rd, at 1.22pm.

One road ambulance crew had been deployed along with a rescue helicopter crew from Palmerston North.

The road to Mosquito Point, off Papaiti Rd, has been cordoned off as emergency services respond to a "water incident" at the Whanganui River. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

The ambulance crew were stood down but the helicopter had stayed to assist police. By 3.15pm both the ambulance and helicopter crew had been stood down, she said.

A reporter at the scene said the turn-off to Mosquito Point, a popular swimming spot, had been cordoned off. The rescue helicopter could earlier be seen flying back and forth along a section of the river.

Fire and Emergency NZ was also called to the scene but declined to comment as the incident was in the hands of police.