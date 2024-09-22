A 31-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in the Levin District Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody. He is due to reappear in the High Court at Palmerston North on October 11.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson today said a post-mortem examination had been completed and Clough’s body was returned to his family on Saturday night.

“The investigation is ongoing to establish the events that led to Terrence’s death, and as part of that police are seeking information from the public,” Thompson said.

A police vehicle and tape outside a Chester St address in Levin on Friday morning. A man has been charged with murder following an assault at the address. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Thompson said police wanted to speak with anyone who was in the area of Chester St and Levin North School between 9.30pm and midnight on Thursday, September 19.

“We are particularly interested if you saw a male walking by himself in dark clothing - it is believed that he had no shoes on.”

Anyone with information that could assist police inquiries was asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online referencing the file number 240920/8756.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Chester St address where Clough was assaulted was under police guard on Friday morning. A lone police officer was standing guard outside the house where the alleged murder took place, with police tape across the driveway.

A police vehicle was parked outside the address.

Just after 9am, the street was noticeably quiet with no one outside their houses or walking along the street.