A man has been charged with murder following an incident in Levin.

Police this morning said emergency services were called about 10.10pm on Thursday to a property where a 57-year-old man had been assaulted.

Central District criminal investigations manager Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate the victim, he died shortly after at the scene.

A 31-year-old man had been charged with murder and would appear in the Levin District Court today.