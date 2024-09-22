Waikato's top cop Bruce Bird will leave his role for nine months to work on a national project focusing on creating efficiencies.
A police superintendent found to have bullied a senior officer is temporarily leaving his post to take up an “opportunity” to work out how to create efficiencies and “reduce duplication” across the organisation.
Waikato police boss Bruce Bird begins his new role, which lasts for up to nine months, on October 14.
However, some sources have questioned the timing of the appointment, given it comes just weeks after the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found Bird bullied an officer by yelling at them in two senior management meetings, leaving the staffer feeling “belittled and disrespected”.
The IPCA ruled Bird’s behaviour was “unreasonable” and “bullying” and stated his style of management “is no longer acceptable for NZ Police”.
Police didn’t comment on whether Bird faced any disciplinary action in relation to the most recent complaint, saying the employment process was confidential, but he remains the Waikato’s district commander.
‘Experiencing significant cost pressures’
Bird was one of three to apply to lead the Consistent Operational Deployment Programme (COPD), which a police spokesperson said “aims to increase efficiency and reduce duplication of effort by aligning operational deployment processes and systems across districts”.
“Police, like many organisations, is experiencing significant cost pressures.
“Frontline operations must play a vital role in alleviating these pressures.”
The COPD would closely align with its financial sustainability programme, which aims to contribute “meaningful cost reductions across the organisation”.
In a post on the police internal notice board, Acting Deputy Commissioner frontline operations Sam Hoyle said Bird was “a highly experienced leader with considerable experience in operational deployment and we are grateful for his support”.
Police would soon start looking for a suitable candidate to fill the Waikato role.
‘Hopefully a soft exit’
Police sources spoken to by NZME said they believed staff were “joining the dots” about Bird’s temporary departure and the IPCA’s findings from August 17.
Applications were sought for the new role between August 23 and September 6.
One source said some people believed he was “getting away” with his bullying behaviour.
The source said most staff “just hope it is a soft exit from the organisation and he won’t come back, I think”.
It’s believed Bird wouldn’t have any direct dealings with staff in his new temporary role.
‘Management style that is no longer acceptable for NZ Police’
In its findings, the IPCA stated Bird acted “unreasonably and unprofessionally” when he yelled at the senior officer and would not allow them to speak at the meeting, leaving the officer feeling “belittled and disrespected”.
“We note that others in the meeting also believed his behaviour to be unreasonable.
“We note that Superintendent Bird was under significant work pressure at the time... [the officer] was right to stand up to Bird’s unacceptable behaviour.
“However, [the officer] was left feeling isolated and unsupported by the organisation, questioning whether their career would be damaged by reporting the behaviour.”