The search for a missing 23-year-old who failed to resurface from Hokitika River in the West Coast will resume this morning.

Police were alerted to the emergency near Whitecombe Valley Rd yesterday about 12.50pm.

It is believed the man fell from rocks while preparing to jump into the water at the Hokitika Gorge. He failed to resurface.

A briefing is being held at 8am this morning for the search team which involves Search and Rescue personnel, DoC staffers and a jet boat.

The police dive squad is en route to the area and expected to deploy later this morning.

The search efforts yesterday were carried out until dark.