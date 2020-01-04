Whangarei man Seth O'Meara has been named as the victim of the fatal two-car collision on State Highway 1 near Waipu yesterday.

The 49-year-old died and other person sustained serious injuries in the crash south of Glenmohr Rd around 5pm.

The incident closed SH1. It reopened around 9.20pm.

Police confirmed in a statement this afternoon O'Meara had died in the incident, adding their sympathies were with his family and friends.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was also killed on the roads yesterday evening after being struck by a car on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The incident took place around 10.20pm on the southbound East Tamaki Rd on-ramp which was also closed for a time.

