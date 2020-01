A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on a motorway on-ramp on the Southern Motorway in South Auckland.

Police said the crash happened about 10.20pm on the southbound East Tamaki Rd on-ramp of the Southern Motorway, Otara.

The pedestrian was hit by a car and died.

The on-ramp was closed while emergency services were at the scene but it has since re-opened.