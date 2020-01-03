One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 near Waipu, north of Auckland, prompting in the closure of the main thoroughfare.

Another person was seriously injured in the reported two-car collision south of Glenmohr Rd, police said in a statement.

Police anticipate the road would be closed for a "number of hours".

Diversions had been put in place at SH1 and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd to the south and SH1 and The Braigh to the north.

The Serious Crash Unit had been deployed to the scene, police said, and would investigate the circumstances of the accident.