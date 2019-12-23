A new year and new decade will arrive with a glimpse of the future as some downtown Auckland streets are closed to vehicles during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Several streets will be restricted to pedestrians only between 10pm on New Year's Eve and 2am on New Year's Day, when festivities including street parties, family-friendly spaces, fireworks and light shows take place, destination general manager of Auckland Council's economic development arm, ATEED, Steve Armitage said.

Queen and Albert streets will be closed to vehicles between Wellesley St and Wyndham St, and Victoria St will be closed between Hobson St and Kitchener St.

Several other smaller streets, including Durham and Darby, and Bowen Ave, will also be restricted to foot traffic. Some feeder streets are also affected, while Federal St will be closed to vehicles for 25 hours from 3am on New Year's Eve.

A full list of the closures is on Auckland Transport's New Year's Eve page.

Those parked within road closure areas, including parking buildings, would not be able to leave until the closures were lifted, in all cases except Federal St, at 2am, Armitage said.

"Last year, Auckland Transport reported there was heavy vehicle congestion in the city centre for several hours either side of midnight, so we want to create a safer environment by closing a section of the roads."

The closures were welcomed by city leaders.

They would ensure people could enjoy the celebrations in a safe, enjoyable and pedestrian-friendly environment, Auckland mayor Phil Goff said, while his planning committee chairman, councillor Chris Darby, said it was what people wanted.

"There is a real public appetite for rebalancing the city's streets to be places for people and not just through streets for cars.

"These closures represent a vision of the future of Auckland's city centre."

Other measures have also been put in place to support those choosing downtown Auckland as the place to welcome 2020.

That included increased public transport after midnight, Armitage said.

"There will be 31 additional bus services, more trains will operate on the Onehunga Line and Eastern Line (to Sylvia Park), and there will also be added ferry sailings between Auckland and Devonport."

As for the festivities, they would be both varied and colourful - and he expected many people to gather to enjoy them.

"It's clear from the past couple of years that the city centre is popular with locals and visitors alike on New Year's Eve, dispelling the belief that Auckland empties out over the holiday period."

Light installations around the city will be switched on, including Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Te Ara I Whiti - Light Path, the Sky Tower and the Harbour Bridge.

Vector Lights will sparkle on Auckland Harbour Bridge for a second year, displaying a fabulous light show from 9pm to 1am, Armitage said.

"At the stroke of midnight, the lights will sync with the Sky Tower fireworks in a five-minute display of dancing colours."

On Federal St, SkyCity would host Auckland's biggest New Year street party, from 5pm to midnight with Ladi6 and Chong Nee & Friends as the headline acts.



And at Karanga Plaza and Wynyard Quarter, the council's urban planning department, Panuku Development had ensured an alcohol-free, whānau friendly space with fantastic views of the Sky Tower available.

As well as Auckland's waterfront, other top locations for viewing the festivities in included

Little Shoal Bay, Bayswater Marina, Mt Victoria, Queens Parade, Devonport, Bastion Point, Harbour View Beach Reserve, Te Atatū Peninsula, Sentinel Beach and Mt Eden.

Those in the capital also won't miss out, with a night of music and dance planned at Whairepo Lagoon by Frank Kitts Park in central Wellington.

The night begins at 8pm with an hour of kids' favourites. From 10pm the Rodger Fox Big Band will play two hours of Kiwi songs.

In Christchurch, Kiwi entertainers including L.A.B, Dillastrate, The Response and PRINS will be on stage a free event in Hagley Park.

The alcohol-free event runs from 6pm until 12.15am and includes a kids' countdown at 8pm. Fireworks are also planned.

A free, no-alcohol event is also planned in Dunedin's Octagon from 6.30pm, with live music, including from covers band The Moreporks, until fireworks at midnight.

Free bus services would leave the Bus Hub for north Dunedin, south Dunedin and Mosgiel at 12.30am and 1.30am.