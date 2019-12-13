Letter of the week: Jeremy Dunningham, Napier

Political editor Audrey Young suggests an "ugly" election next year (Weekend Herald, December 7). I know that blood sport politics sells more papers but I hope it's not a self-fulfilling prophecy. Just because overseas countries are wading in muck doesn't mean we have to.

We showed in March that we can do things differently, inclusively, embracingly, freshly, showing forgiveness and inner strength rather than outward bluster. As it is in our small blessed country, we have dreadful rates of suicide, bullying, impoverishment. There are many hurting.

Adding hot coals to the issues is unlikely to raise our general wairua and sense of wellbeing. Can our elected representatives of all stripes rise above the toxic tide of hate, lies and discord, and embrace a clean debate on the issues with fresh thinking and sense of purpose?

For the sake of the country where I was born, and love, I truly hope so.

Seafood image

Seafood NZ are struggling with their public image (Weekend Herald, December 7) for good reason. While their attitude and operations are now improving, their track record is not good. See Hawke's Bay Fisheries for an example.

The bad image has been well earned and has been the public's reaction to the last round of cuts in recreational quota by John Key's National Government.

I really wished we could see a full, balanced picture of all commercial fishers activities and not just the selective propaganda sponsored by SFNZ.

N Fuller, Whitford.



Crayfish price

If crayfish is worth $314 million as our top seafood export (Weekend Herald, December 7), is it any wonder the few salvaged by local markets are priced beyond the budget of the majority?

Orange roughy is also a taste of the past and it looks as though John Dory, tarakihi and gurnard are heading in that direction as well. Let's hope the industry gets on top of trawling before it is too late for the ordinary Kiwi family to enjoy a day out in the dinghy or dangling a line over a wharf.

Mary Tallon, Morningside.



Familiar echo

I read with Interest Simon Wilson's excellent scenario of Auckland in 2050 (Weekend Herald, December 7). This was based primarily on the port being moved and of course it was set 30 years in the future.

I couldn't help but go back 30 years instead to the Auckland Regional Council's publication "The Auckland Regional Development Strategy 1990". As co-author of that report I am aware that one of Auckland's central issues then was the moving of the port and the consequences of that in the planning of Auckland.

Of the many other issues examined, recommendations were made to protect Pukekohe's elite soils, to retain rural zoning at Ihumātao, and to investigate the potential of high speed rail to Hamilton.

Does any of this sound familiar ?

Roy Turner, Titirangi.



Climate role

I read Simon Wilson's article "Auckland 2050" (Weekend Herald, December 7) with some alarm.

I was amazed it didn't consider the impact of the rise in sea levels predicted by 2050 and the indisputable, dramatic impact they will have on any planned developments in Auckland, and indeed the whole of NZ.

What about the relocation of those who will be flooded and will have no access to their property even if it is located on higher ground?

A cursory look at say, Mission Bay and St Heliers will reveal countless multimillion-dollar properties and facilities whose only access is the coastal road.

Kiwis have always had a propensity to gravitate towards our coastlines and with them major roads and other major infrastructure. e.g. mains power, sewage, communications and fresh water, accompanies them.

In addition, who is addressing sea water pollution of low-level current fresh-water sources?

Even inland cities such as Hamilton, have low-lying areas which will become uninhabitable as sea water levels rise together with global warming.

This is serious stuff and will confront us well before 2050.

Take your "head out of the sand" before the only alternative will be to put your "head in the water".

Brian Main, Hamilton.



Voice of reason

Thank heaven for John Roughan's article (Weekend Herald, December 8) as the voice of common sense among your pages and pages of cloud cuckoo land commentators on the shifting of the port.

Moving the port of entry for their imports a further 200 or so kilometres away from the majority of recipients is a sure-fire way of reducing distribution costs and road traffic ... not.

George Higgins, Te Atatu.



Criminal actions

The ex-officer's lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said, while her client was leaking information to crooks, "he didn't become a criminal himself". Excuse me?

A sworn police officer was a highly paid mole for organised criminals for 15 months ... and he's not a criminal?

Heather Mackay, Kerikeri.



Robbie's legacy

I thank you for publishing the letter from Robbie's daughters on the placement of the Erebus Memorial in his park (Weekend Herald, December 7). I was fortunate to meet Dove-Myer who devoted so much of his life to his city.

Preserving the harbour from permanent pollution was not his only gift - he proposed replacing trams on the city's streets with trains beneath them and other projects but the Waitemata was his first love.

Naming the headland park in his honour was an appropriate expression of gratitude by his city and should be preserved as such.

If The Ministry of Culture and Heritage has no more appropriate alternative site for the Erebus Memorial then that is their failing.

Robbie's memorial deserves to be left in peace.

John E. Binsley, Parnell.



A quick word

The amazing letter from the Dove-Meyer Robinson's daughters (Weekend Herald, December 7) should finally persuade us all that the Parnell site dedicated to memory of this splendid mayor is no place for an Erebus memorial. Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage in wanting consent for the Erebus memorial "has requested it not be notified" (Weekend Herald, December 7). How sickening. Dianne Mackenzie, Onehunga.

McDonald's needs to be kicked into gear regarding its non-recycling. Phil Skipworth, St Johns.

In response to the article on the White House Christmas decorations, why not focus on the effort and sincere good will the First Lady is sharing with the world? It's just Christmas trees and some glitter to share the season during these troubled times. Eugenia Hobbs, Perth.

Health professionals should ditch the term "sweet tooth" as if fussy, food-picky kids, were unavoidably DNA-driven and look for simply "sugar addiction" which is avoidable. Brian John Evans, Mt Eden.

One way to resolve the ongoing tension between commercial and recreational parties is to simply ban the export of snapper and kahawai and have those two species available only to the domestic market and to recreational fishers. Bill Mathews, St Marys Bay.

I do hope Sky Sport will continue the story of the energetic toddler careering along the beach with such joy and vigour. A breath of fresh air. Judith Bouwman, Torbay.

It might be more constructive if Jacinda sent two Navy frigates to Samoa with volunteer doctors, nurses and vaccines and a mobile hospital rather than "playing silly war games" in the Pacific. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

Should we not be planning for needs of a population of say 7 or 8 million, rather than projected requirements for just the top half of the North Island? Paul Huffam, Stanmore Bay.

NZ Rugby has made a huge blunder in not selecting Razor Robertson as the new coach. He would have brought a vibrancy and energy into the set up that is sorely needed. Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Ian Foster's selection ensures continuity for the future AB team development as he has worked with a good team and will have his own ideas to add to the mix. Gordon Jackson Papakura.

White island may remind us that the big picture of our place on Earth is still one of nature ruling, often violently and suddenly, and humans reacting to minimise the damage. Rob Buchanan, Kerkeri.

To the mystery good Samaritan who helped my cousin after she suffered a serious fall in Green Bay on Wednesday, her family would like to send him their sincere thanks. B Iversen, Devonport.

I live in Mt Eden and I'm still regularly being woken up at all hours of the night by idiots letting off fireworks. Why is this allowed, but six concerts a year are not? Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.