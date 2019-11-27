A body has been found washed up at Nine Pin Rock near Whatipu Beach in Auckland, 11 days after a fisherman was swept off the rocks.

Wei Shi, 56, was swept off the rocks on November 17. After an extensive search of the area police said they were presuming Shi had drowned.

READ MORE

• West Auckland drowning: Witness reveals desperate bid to save fisherman swept off rocks

• Fisherman swept off rocks at Whatipu Beach over weekend presumed dead, named by police

Police were notified early this morning that the body had been found. Formal identification is yet to be completed but police believe the body is that of Shi.

Advertisement

His next of kin have been notified and the death will be referred to the coroner.