Police say they presume the fisherman who was swept off Ninepin Rock at Whatipu Beach and into the sea on Sunday afternoon to be dead.

The man was 56-year-old Wei Shi and the search for his body remains ongoing, police said.

Bystanders nearby tried desperately to save the man after he was swept in but he was quickly sucked out to sea among heavy swells.

A number of search operations had taken place since Sunday, with Police Eagle helicopter undertaking a daily aerial search of the area.

However, in a statement to the Herald, police said due to the length of time he had been in the water, Shi was presumed to have drowned.

The fisherman's family were being supported by police.

Emergency services searching for teenager Leka Pasiaka in December. In the background is Ninepin Rock, where a fisherman was swept away by large waves yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

The presumed drowning was the latest in a string of water-related deaths this month - where an alarming seven people had died in, on or around the water.

From January 1 until the end of October, 25 people died at beaches in New Zealand compared to 23 for the whole of 2018.

Meanwhile, 64 people had died in the water in preventable deaths, compared to 66 in all of 2018, in incidents regarded as preventable.

Preventable deaths were those where water safety sector intervention could have had an influence in terms of saving a life.

The numbers were alarming and Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills wanted to remind people to respect the water at all times.

"Whatever the activity, be prepared and know the risks, watch out for yourself and others and know your limits," he said.

"Our waterways are beautiful but also dangerous and if you're not careful and prepared you can quickly find yourself in trouble."

The fisherman whisked off the rocks at Whatipu Beach over the weekend was not wearing a lifejacket, Jere Alonso told the Herald earlier.

At around 1.30pm, the fisherman was standing at the edge of the rocks so he could cast further into the sea. It was around half an hour before full tide.

"Normally, in an incoming tide … the waves go ballistic like a washing machine," Alonso said.

"Not all people are aware of that. I saw a [large wave] coming in to smash the rocks and he was just unlucky it reached him and was swept away.

Alonso said he shouted to a friend to call 111 before rushing to grab a life ring which was placed below the lighthouse on the rock.

When he returned to throw the life ring, he saw the man was being quickly sucked out to sea and towards Manukau Harbour.

"He eventually got tired, I guess, of swimming and he may have consumed saltwater. All of a sudden we can see his body lying and floating [in a] prone position.

"Then next minute the body was gone and went under the sea, nowhere to be found."