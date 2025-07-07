Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Saint Kentigern private school’s $61m Auckland redevelopment leads to towering new classroom block

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Footage showing a multimillion-dollar building project taking shape at Saint Kentigern College in Pakuranga. Video / Saint Kentigern College

A towering building rising at Auckland’s Saint Kentigern College is the latest sign of one of the city’s most ambitious school expansion plans, expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

Parents late last month received emails showing the steel framework of a new year 12 and 13 building

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand