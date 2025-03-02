Home / New Zealand

Private schools: Most expensive, biggest fee increases for 2025

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

The Herald has analysed 20 leading private schools and found families are paying an average $3000 more on senior student tuition fees than two years ago. Ben Leahy has crunched all the numbers.

  • A survey of leading schools shows families are paying an average $3000 more on private school tuition fees than two years ago.
  • The average fee for a final-year student is now $28,269, plus other compulsory costs.
  • Schools say they need the fee increases to attract top teachers and invest in their buildings and courses.

Parents will typically need to spend around $30,000 to send their child to one of the nation’s leading private schools this year as tuition fees soar by double digits over the last two years.

But despite the average $2966 increase over two years, schools say demand from

